HyperOS Will First Reach These Two Xiaomi Devices in India

In an unexpected move, Xiaomi bid adieu to MIUI in 2023, introducing a new HyperOS branding in its place. Ever since that announcement earlier last year, users have been waiting to get a taste of the new software experience in India. Xiaomi has granted their wish this New Year’s, confirming which phones will be the first ones to get HyperOS in India and when.

In an official tweet from the now-rebranded HyperOS India account (formerly MIUI India), Xiaomi announced today that Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 will be the first two devices to get the new Android 14-based HyperOS update in India.

Furthermore, the company revealed that these devices will receive the update in January 2024. No exact date for the rollout has been shared at the time of writing, but we will update this article once we have more information. #XiaomiHyperOS is set to make its debut in India soon.



Rollout will begin in January 2024, with the flagship #Xiaomi13Pro and #XiaomiPad6 being the first set of devices to get it, promising an all-new and improved user experience.



January 1, 2024

We recently took the new HyperOS update, installed on the Xiaomi 14 Pro, for a spin, and there are a lot of refreshing changes in store. The first thing you will notice, of course, is a new logo when you boot up the phone. This is followed by fluid animations, an iOS-esque customizable lockscreen, dynamic island-like animations, redesigned Control Center, the option to uninstall bloat, and many new multitasking features.

We aren’t sure of any new tablet-specific features and will share more with you once the update rolls out for the Pad 6 in India. In the meantime, check out some of the exciting new features of HyperOS in our video attached below:

Also, we have a dedicated article with a complete list of Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO phones that will receive the new HyperOS experience. Is your smartphone on the list? Let us know which phone you are using right now in the comments below.