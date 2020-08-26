Xiaomi is working on a companion application for controlling your Mi phone from a PC, similar to Microsoft’s Your Phone integration on Samsung phones. First spotted by Telegram channel miuiknoun, the app is named Xiaomi Device Control. It is currently available on the latest MIUI 12 beta for Mi 10 Ultra.

With Device Control, you can cast your phone’s screen to a connected PC. Xiaomi calls this feature ‘Screen Combo’ and it establishes the connection through Wi-Fi. Going by the screenshots, you will have to scan a QR code to connect the devices.

Once you connect your Xiaomi phone to the PC, you can easily drag and drop for seamlessly transferring files. There is also an option to open multiple windows to use different applications from the phone at the same time. You can trigger multiple windows by right-clicking on the current screen. The app will even let you edit the files from your phone on your PC.

The Telegram channel also mentions that support for Xiaomi Device Control is currently limited to the Mi 10 Ultra and the Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020). We will have to wait to see if Device Control would expand beyond Mi 10 Ultra and Xiaomi laptops. However, we could expect at least Xiaomi’s current flagship devices such as Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro to gain support for this neat solution.

The developer version of the application is likely to launch after internal beta testing in September 2020. Xiaomi may roll out the stable version to the Mi 10 Ultra through a system update in October 2020.

Featured Image Courtesy: miuiknoun/Telegram