Xiaomi Book S, The Company’s First 2-in-1 Laptop Officially Introduced

Xiaomi has added yet another laptop to its portfolio and this time, it’s the company’s first 2-in-1 laptop. The Xiaomi Book S is now official in Europe with a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chipset, Windows 11, stylus support, and more. Here’s all you need to know.

Xiaomi Book S: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi Book S can be used both in tablet and laptop modes, depending upon the need of the hour. The device has a sleek and compact design. It comes with a 12.4-inch WQHD+ LCD touch display with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The display gets a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. As mentioned earlier, there’s support for the Xiaomi Smart Pen too.

The laptop is powered by the 7nm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chip, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is backed by a 38.08Whr battery, which can continue its work for up to 13 hours on a single charge. The battery supports the 65W fast charging capability.

The Xiaomi Book S is home to a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front snapper. Additional details include dual 2W stereo speakers, dual microphones, and more. It runs Windows 11. There’s also support for a detachable keyboard.

Furthermore, Xiaomi has introduced the Mi Smart Band 7 (launched recently in China), the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro, Xiaomi TV A2 Series in Europe alongside.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Book S is priced at €699 (~ Rs 57,600) and will be sold via the official Xiaomi channels in Europe. It remains to be seen whether or not it will reach other markets, including India. We will keep you posted. So, stay tuned, and don’t forget to share your thoughts on Xiaomi’s first 2-in-1 laptop in the comments below.