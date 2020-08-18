Ever since the Xbox Series X was first announced, there has been a smattering of reports about a ‘cheaper’ Series S console as well. Those reports were later confirmed via a leaked Xbox Series X controller packaging. In fact, we are expecting Microsoft to formally announce the existence of the Series S sometime this month itself.

That said, so far all we know about the Series S is that it will be more affordable, and a disc-less console. You know, similar to the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. However, a new report from TweakTown sheds light on the specifications of the console.

According to the report, the Xbox Series S will have a 4 teraflop GPU. That’s almost a third of the Series X’s 12.15TFLOP GPU. Clearly, the Series S will be nowhere near as powerful as the Series X, or the PS 5 for that matter which has a 10TFLOPs GPU.

The Xbox Series S is obviously aimed at budget conscious gamers who may not want to spend the extra cash on a Series X. Moreover, Microsoft is probably hoping to cannibalise some PS 5 sales as well.

Since the Series S is not official yet, we don’t have anything in the way of official information about the specifications. As mentioned earlier, Microsoft is expected to announce the Series S this month itself, so we shouldn’t have to wait too much to learn more about it. The actual launch for the Xbox Series X, by the way, is set for November. Microsoft hasn’t set an exact date, but a recent Fortnite bundle offering suggests it could be 17th November. We are also expecting a similar launch timeline for the PlayStation 5.