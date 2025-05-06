Gears of War: Reloaded Breaks Barriers, Announced for PS5, Xbox, and Steam

If you had asked me a decade ago if there was a slight chance of Gears of War being on PS5, I would have simply laughed it off. But oh well, the Chainsaws are coming to Sony indeed. Brace yourselves, PlayStation fans—the Lancer is headed your way. Gears of War: Reloaded has been officially announced for PS5, Xbox, and PC. That’s right: the once Xbox-exclusive juggernaut is revving up its chainsaw bayonet for Sony’s platform, and it drops on August 26, 2025.

As per Xbox, this isn’t just a port. GOW: Reloaded is a full-blown remaster of the original 2006 classic. The developers have rebuilt it with 4K graphics, up to 120 FPS performance, and all the juicy multiplayer and DLC content bundled in. Whether you’re a COG veteran or a new recruit, Reloaded is the perfect excuse to dive back into Sera and blast some Locust.

What’s truly wild is that this marks the first time the Gears franchise is breaking Xbox tradition and heading cross-platform. Microsoft’s bold move suggests they’re ready to let the chainsaw roar beyond their usual turf. And yes, Gears of War: Reloaded announced on PS5 means you can finally hear “Rev up that Lancer!” on a DualSense controller.

Gears of War: Reloaded Price Details

Gears of War: Reloaded will be available on PS5, Xbox, and PC (Steam) for $39.99. The players using the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will get to play the game day one of release. Moreover, Xbox fans who own the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition receive a free upgrade to Gears of War: Reloaded.

Although this is not Xbox’s first exclusive to join the blue brand, it is the first for the GOW franchise. Furthermore, Gears of War: Reloaded will be PS5 Pro-enhanced. This means your 4K experience of the original GOW story will be beyond imagination. The game is up for wishlist on all platforms now.

So, what do you think about the iconic Xbox exclusive heading to PS5? Do tell us in the comments.