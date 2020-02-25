Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X is going to be a powerhouse — that much was expected even when the company had just unveiled the name and the design for the new gaming console. Now, however, the Redmond giant has given out some hardware specifications for the PS5 competitor, and there’s quite a bit of exciting stuff in there.

Most importantly, the Xbox Series X will have a GPU that packs in 12 Teraflops of processing power — that’s twice the GPU performance found in the Xbox One X, and eight times that of the Xbox One. In its blogpost detailing these hardware upgrades, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer writes: “Xbox Series X delivers a true generational leap in processing and graphics power with cutting edge techniques resulting in higher framerates, larger, more sophisticated game worlds, and an immersive experience unlike anything seen in console gaming.”

Apart from that, the blogpost also reveals that the Xbox Series X will feature Variable Rate Shading, which will allow developers to utilise GPU power more efficiently by targeting important characters or environmental objects, instead of spending GPU cycles on all individual pixels in a scene. According to the post, this “results in more stable frame rates and higher resolution, with no impact on the final image quality.”

There’s also going to be support for hardware accelerated ray-tracing in the Xbox Series X, so gamers can expect better lighting effects, including reflections and more in games optimized to use this feature.

Furthermore, Spencer reveals that the Xbox Series X will feature SSD storage, dynamic latency input, HDMI 2.1, and 120FPS support as well. Also, the console will feature Quick Resume feature for multiple games — that sounds exciting for sure.

There’s still no concrete launch date for the latest Xbox console, but Microsoft is saying that they’ll be sharing more information in the coming months, and we’re expecting something at E3 for sure, so stay tuned.