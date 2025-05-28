Sony Offers PS5 Pro at $50 Discount During Days of Play Sale

How often do you see tariff concerns rising the cost of living, but then a company comes in and throws a party? Sony has decided to do that exactly. Starting May 28 and running through June 11, the Days of Play summer sale is back and bigger than ever. For the first time, Sony is offering a PS5 Pro discount, taking $50 off the upgraded console. It’s a solid deal, especially if you’ve been holding out for a better price.

But that is not all, even the base model of PlayStation 5 is going around for a solid discount during the sale. As per the official PlayStation blog, in the U.S. and Canada, the PS5 + Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 bundle starts at $399.99 USD / $509.99 CAD, saving up to $119.99 USD/ $159.99 CAD. In select regions like Europe and Asia, base PlayStation 5 models are discounted too. For customers in these regions, the PS5 console (Digital and Standard) will be on sale starting at €399.99 / £339.99 / ¥65,980. And yes, the PS5 Pro discount applies in select areas with $50 knocked off the top.

Image Credit: Sony

What Else Is Happening During Sony Days of Play?

Beyond hardware and game deals, Sony is rolling out tons of extras for fans. There are limited-time tournaments, new PlayStation Plus perks, and community activities. The PS Plus already gives some exclusive content and in-game rewards.

Also Read: How to Get Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl Urban Hunter Skin

PlayStation Plus is packed this year with bonus Game Catalog titles like Skull and Bones, Another Crab’s Treasure, and Destiny 2: Legacy Collection. Classic titles like Myst and Riven are also joining. On top of that, premium members can access Game Trials for upcoming games like Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Civilization VII.

You can also save up to 33% on new or upgraded PlayStation Plus memberships. Sony Pictures Core is joining the fun too, with movie discounts and flash sales. As a part of this, PlayStation Plus members can enjoy 10% off movies store-wide on Sony Pictures Core. Sony recently hiked PS5 prices in the EU, Australia, and New Zealand. But despite the hike, the PS5 Pro prices remained the same. And with this solid discount, you can now enjoy PlayStation 5 enhanced games and prepare for GTA 6.

With Xbox raising prices and the Nintendo Switch 2 coming in hot, the PS5 Pro discount during Days of Play might be the best bang for your buck this summer. Don’t miss out—this could be your last chance at these prices.