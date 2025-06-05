PlayStation Reveals ‘Project Defiant,’ Its First Arcade Fighting Stick

During the State of Play 2025, PlayStation revealed Project Defiant, its first-ever wireless arcade-style fight stick. Designed in collaboration with fighting game fans and pros in mind, this new controller uses PlayStation Link technology for ultra-low latency performance on both PS5 and PC. Whether you’re playing ranked matches from your setup or hitting locals, Project Defiant offers serious flexibility, wirelessly or through a trusty USB-C connection.

Before we jump to details, keep in mind that this is the first fight stick made by PlayStation. What stands out immediately is the sleek two-tone design: black on the stick side, white where the buttons sit. The stick itself is custom-built by Sony Interactive Entertainment, with toolless, swappable restrictor gates — square, circle, and octagon — to suit your style.

Image Credit: Sony

But that’s not all. The face buttons use mechanical switches for crisp input. You also get a touchpad like on the DualSense, along with all your must-have buttons like Options, Share, L3/R3, and a handy PS button that can wake up your console.

You also get a dedicated PlayStation Link button. Moreover, the whole top panel is laid out cleanly for ease of use mid-match. To top it off, Sony includes a carrying case with a protective lever gap. This is a nice touch for players on the move. It looks like the 4v4 chaos of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls was made for a stick like this.

PlayStation revealed Project Defiant as part of a bigger push into competitive hardware, and this might just be the go-to stick for PS5 fighters in 2026. More info, including its final name and release date, is coming soon.

Are you a fan of the arcade sticks? What do you think about the PlayStation Project Defiant? Share your thoughts in the comments.