PlayStation India Hero Project ‘Mukti’ Gameplay Trailer Reveals a Thrilling Adventure

PlayStation India’s Hero Project Mukti, made by underDogs Studio, has revealed the first gameplay trailer today. This is the first gameplay trailer for the first-person narrative adventure game coming to PS5 and PC. The game, set in mid-2000s India, follows the story of Arya, a young woman searching for her missing grandfather inside a mysterious, privately owned museum.

Built as part of Sony India’s Hero Project, Mukti brings a rare Indian narrative to a global stage. Before we jump into the features of the game, here is the gameplay trailer for Mukti:

Mukti Is a Narrative Adventure Made in India

As mentioned above, the gameplay trailer takes us on a journey with Arya. The first-person style narrative adventure makes you feel the haunting nature of the setting. As players explore the eerie halls of a museum, they’ll uncover dark secrets tied to human trafficking, piecing together a gripping mystery rooted in real-world issues.

But the mystery behind what is about to happen is unknown. So, we must wait for the story to unfold. To make your experience satisfying in mysterious India, Mukti maximizes the utilization of PS5 and PS5 Pro to bring 4K environments and intense sequences.

Mukti also supports PS5-exclusive features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller, adding depth to puzzle-solving and exploration. On PC, it will offer full controller support, Steam achievements, and family sharing options. underDOGS Studio, founded by industry veteran Vaibhav Chavan, has been working closely with Sony to craft an emotionally immersive experience.

You can wishlist Mukti now on both PS5 and Steam. With a bold narrative, culturally rich setting, and support from Sony, Mukti is shaping up to be a must-play adventure that advances Indian game development.

What do you think of Mukti's gameplay trailer now that PlayStation India Hero Project and underDOGS Studio have revealed it?