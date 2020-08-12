Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Series X will launch in November. The company announced the ETA in a press release on Tuesday after previous saying that the device will launch during ‘Holiday 2020′. Do note that Microsoft is yet to announce a specific date, but now at least, we know that it is coming in about three months’ time. It will be interesting to see, however, whether it will be available for purchase with immediate effect of if we’ll have to wait longer to get our hands on it.

Meanwhile, Microsoft and 343 Industries also announced that they will delay the launch of ‘Halo Infinite‘ to 2021. The game was originally expected to be the flagship first-party game for the brand new console. According to Chris Lee, the Studio Head for Halo Infinite, the decision to shift the release date was based on multiple factors, including “the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year”.

Meanwhile, the unavailability of Halo Infinite at launch doesn’t mean the console will suffer from a dearth of interesting new titles. The Xbox Series X will launch with over 50 new games, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Gears Tactics, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Watch Dogs: Legion. There will also be a plethora of exclusive new games as part of the Xbox Game Pass, including The Medium, Scorn, Tetris Effect: Connected and more.

Overall, the console will have more than 100 titles at launch, including all-new avatars of 40 existing games optimized to take full advantage of advanced features like hardware-accelerated DirectX Ray Tracing. The list includes popular titles like Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Madden NFL 21 and more.