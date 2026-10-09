Xbox PC App Is Getting a Console-Like Makeover with Major New Features

Microsoft is completely revamping its Xbox PC app, promising better performance and a user experience that matches the Xbox Series X|S console UI. A new report suggests that the revamped app will roll out to Xbox Insiders by the end of the year, who already have access to the highly requested Xbox Mythic achievement feature.

According to Jez Corden’s hands-on report via Windows Central, the new Xbox PC App, which Microsoft is developing under the codename Garrison, will eventually roll out to all users and feature a revamped Xbox Cloud Gaming interface codenamed Bastion.

Corden has shared a new look at the Xbox PC app, which looks much cleaner and closer to the Xbox Series X|S UI. The report says the new Xbox PC app streamlines navigation by combining store and game listings into a single interface, as demonstrated with the upcoming game Valor Mortis.

Image Credit: Windows Central

The new Xbox PC app supports both mouse-and-keyboard and controller layouts, and PC users can set it as their default home screen when launching Windows 11’s new Game Mode, which automatically switches to a controller-friendly interface.

This update also lets PC players set custom launch parameters for individual games and choose between two dedicated modes: Desktop and Full-Screen, similar to Steam. Microsoft has also improved the app’s performance, particularly when moving through the library containing thousands of the best Xbox games.

Unlike the old Xbox PC app, which often confused players by mixing streaming and download options, the new app will clearly distinguish games available for local download from those accessible only through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

However, Corden reports that Microsoft is still working to improve the new Xbox app’s performance and user experience before adding its full range of features. The revamped app should also make the Xbox Game Pass library easier to navigate, with a rollout to Xbox Insiders reportedly planned for the end of 2026.

Under CEO Asha Sharma, Xbox has introduced several updates, including the customizable Xbox startup screen. So, the new Xbox PC app will add to the growing list of positive changes.