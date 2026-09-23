Xbox Mythic Achievement Symbol and Sound Revealed in New PC App Update

Xbox is getting a PlayStation Platinum Trophy equivalent soon, as a new Xbox PC App update reveals the Mythic Achievement’s symbol and unlock sound. It’s unclear whether the Mythic Achievement will work like the PS Platinum, but Xbox could award it when players earn 100% of a game’s Gamerscore.

Last month, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma confirmed that the team is working on a PlayStation Platinum for Xbox users for “later this year”. With Klobrille’s new post on X showcasing the new Xbox Mythic Achievement symbol and the sound, the launch should be imminent.

However, we don’t know whether Xbox will apply the Mythic Achievement only to new games or add it retroactively to older games, such as the achievements in Forza Horizon 6.

On PlayStation, you have to unlock every trophy on this list to earn the Platinum Trophy. There’s no other incentive to earn it except to rack up your trophy collection and get that satisfying trophy pop.

Image Credit: X/@Klobrille

However, Xbox could one-up PlayStation by awarding special rewards to players who earn a certain number of Mythic Achievements on their profiles. There’s still a lot we don’t know about how the new achievement will work. However, we do know that Gears of War: E-Day’s achievement list includes a final achievement that unlocks after players earn the remaining ones.

The final achievement, The Lucky Ones Died on E-Day, requires you to unlock all other achievements on the list. Specifically, it doesn’t award any points for unlocking it, unlike the remaining achievements, which implies that Gears of War: E-Day will be the first new release to launch with an Xbox Mythic Achievement.

You can expect Xbox to follow suit with their upcoming releases such as Fable and Clockwork Revolution. With console exclusivity returning to Xbox, it’s high time Xbox gave players a PlayStation Platinum equivalent that rewards 100% game completion.

You can update your Xbox PC app and check out the new Mythic Achievement symbol and sound. That said, are you excited for Xbox to finally have its own Platinum Trophy? Tell us in the comments section below.