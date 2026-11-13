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DOOM Developer id Software Has a New Game in the Works After Xbox Layoffs

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
DOOM Slayer alongside Hugo Martin, who will direct id Software's next game
Image Credit: id Software / Bethesda
In Short
  • id Software confirms a new game in Xbox's 25th anniversary celebration blog.
  • DOOM: The Dark Ages director Hugo Martin will lead the upcoming project.
  • The announcement comes just four months after 136 reported layoffs at id Software during July's Xbox Reset.
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id Software, the studio behind the DOOM series, is developing a new game, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma announced on November 12, 2026, during Xbox’s 25th anniversary celebrations. Hugo Martin, who previously directed DOOM: The Dark Ages, will return as the game director.

According to Bethesda’s official announcement, the game is currently being developed by id Software’s teams in Texas, USA, and Frankfurt, Germany. id Software also confirmed the news on its official X account, saying that it was excited about its next project but cautioned that “it’ll be some time” before more details are shared with fans.

Martin previously served as creative director for both DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal. While he will lead the effort, id Software has not said whether the project is another DOOM game or something entirely new.

New Slaughter mode in DOOM The Dark Ages Revelations
Image Credit: id Software

Separately, Slaughter Mode is scheduled to arrive in DOOM: The Dark Ages’ Revelations expansion on November 16. The new mode will feature endless rounds of randomized enemies, bosses, and arenas, with rewards for surviving longer. It will be available at no additional cost to players who own the Revelations expansion, Premium Edition, or Premium Upgrade.

The announcement comes four months after Microsoft’s July 2026 layoffs across Xbox, which reportedly cut 136 jobs at id Software. Following the layoffs, a former developer claimed that the studio had been reduced to the size of a support team, raising concerns about its long-term future.

id Software later responded to these concerns, saying that it still had enough employees to develop games and technology and that its remaining team was roughly the same size as when it developed DOOM (2016).

For now, fans will have to wait for more official details on id Software’s next game, including its title, platforms, and whether it belongs to the DOOM series. In the meantime, they can look forward to the new Slaughter Mode arriving in DOOM: The Dark Ages on November 16.

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Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

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