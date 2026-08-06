Xbox Adds New Console Features for Captures and Cloud Saves

Xbox is rolling out a new batch of console features focusing on improving everyday gaming, and it is live for the members of the Xbox Insider Program. These features make it easier to record voice in game captures, manage achievements, grant more control over cloud saves, have an expanded wishlist, and more.

The first batch of features is arriving for the Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring, while some are already expanding to all players globally. With the Gears of War E-Day early access beta starting soon, the week looks pretty busy for Xbox and engaging for us, gamers.

Perhaps the biggest highlight among the new Xbox console features is the ability to include voice chat in gameplay recordings. Players in an Xbox party can now choose whether their voices are included in captured clips, while those using in-game chat can also enable voice recording. So, privacy remains in the players’ control.

The second Xbox console feature available for the Insiders in Alpha-Skip Ahead is a bunch of useful achievement filters. Instead of scrolling through the long list, players can now sort their library by game names, completion percentage, Gamescore earned, or the number of achievements unlocked. This sorting feature is available in both ascending and descending options.

The next new Xbox console feature is for the Insiders that grants you more control over the cloud saves. Supported games now allow players to restore the previously synchronized save versions directly from the console.

While the feature has already been added to Forza Horizon 6, it will be expanded to more games later on. So, if you haven’t checked out the game yet, you can read our Forza Horizon 6 review here first.

Xbox is also making it easier for the deal hunters by expanding the console wishlist. Players can now save up to 1000 games, and this feature is available to every player globally.

Announcing the rollout of new Xbox console features, the team has said that the updates are designed to give players “more flexibility, convenience, and ways to get the most out of Xbox.” Well, after the Xbox backward compatibility feature was brought to PC, the community has finally been praising the changes and updates that the brand has introduced recently.