DJ Khaled Becomes Dr. Xbox to Help Gamers Take a Day Off for GTA 6

Xbox has teamed up with popular American music producer DJ Khaled to introduce a new persona, Dr. Xbox, with one simple mission: get gamers to take a day off and play their favourite games, especially GTA 6. As part of the platform’s latest promotional campaign ahead of GTA 6’s release, Dr. Xbox is even offering players a doctor’s note to help them call in sick.

As Xbox announced in a new Xbox Wire post on November 16, 2026, the doctor’s note is obviously not medically certified, meaning it’s fake. But you can easily generate one by heading to the official Dr. Xbox website and inserting your name. DJ Khaled believes Xbox players are suffering from “Vitamin G” deficiency, hence the doctor’s note.

Image Credit: Xbox

According to Khaled, “After extensive research (and a whole lot of gaming), I’ve come to one conclusion: there’s a serious case of Vitamin G deficiency around the world. And I’m here to tell you that the cure is simple. Take. The. Day. Off.”

He adds, “A BIG week in gaming is coming, and I don’t want anybody missing a single moment. We’ve got games to play, worlds to explore, achievements to unlock and victories to celebrate. This is not the week to be distracted by emails, meetings, or somebody asking you to do something that isn’t gaming.”

Xbox Wire’s post doesn’t explicitly mention GTA 6, but “A BIG week in gaming” should tell you everything. For those Xbox players who actually plan on using DJ Khaled, or rather Dr. Xbox’s doctor’s note to take a day off, here’s what Xbox has to say: “XBOX is not responsible if your employer doesn’t have a sense of humor. Please game responsibly.”

Meanwhile, if you genuinely want to take a day off to play Rockstar’s new release, check out our guide on how to take time off for GTA 6. That said, are you planning to use DJ Khaled, a.k.a. Dr. Xbox’s doctor’s note, to take a day off and play GTA 6? Tell us in the comments section below.