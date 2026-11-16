Home > News > DJ Khaled Becomes Dr. Xbox to Help Gamers Take a Day Off for GTA 6

DJ Khaled Becomes Dr. Xbox to Help Gamers Take a Day Off for GTA 6

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
DJ Khaled as Dr. Xbox holding the Xbox controller (left), Jason and Lucia reloading their weapons in GTA 6 (right)
Image Credit: Xbox/Rockstar Games
In Short
  • DJ Khaled has partnered with Xbox as Dr. Xbox to help players take a day off to play GTA 6.
  • Players can get their own doctor's note from Dr. Xbox as part of the new promotional campaign.
  • Xbox clarified that the doctor's note isn't real and won't be responsible if an "employer doesn't have a sense of humor."
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Xbox has teamed up with popular American music producer DJ Khaled to introduce a new persona, Dr. Xbox, with one simple mission: get gamers to take a day off and play their favourite games, especially GTA 6. As part of the platform’s latest promotional campaign ahead of GTA 6’s release, Dr. Xbox is even offering players a doctor’s note to help them call in sick.

As Xbox announced in a new Xbox Wire post on November 16, 2026, the doctor’s note is obviously not medically certified, meaning it’s fake. But you can easily generate one by heading to the official Dr. Xbox website and inserting your name. DJ Khaled believes Xbox players are suffering from “Vitamin G” deficiency, hence the doctor’s note.

DJ Khaled as Dr. Xbox's official doctor's note to take a day off to play GTA 6.
Image Credit: Xbox

According to Khaled, “After extensive research (and a whole lot of gaming), I’ve come to one conclusion: there’s a serious case of Vitamin G deficiency around the world. And I’m here to tell you that the cure is simple. Take. The. Day. Off.”

He adds, “A BIG week in gaming is coming, and I don’t want anybody missing a single moment. We’ve got games to play, worlds to explore, achievements to unlock and victories to celebrate. This is not the week to be distracted by emails, meetings, or somebody asking you to do something that isn’t gaming.”

Xbox Wire’s post doesn’t explicitly mention GTA 6, but “A BIG week in gaming” should tell you everything. For those Xbox players who actually plan on using DJ Khaled, or rather Dr. Xbox’s doctor’s note to take a day off, here’s what Xbox has to say: XBOX is not responsible if your employer doesn’t have a sense of humor. Please game responsibly.”

Meanwhile, if you genuinely want to take a day off to play Rockstar’s new release, check out our guide on how to take time off for GTA 6. That said, are you planning to use DJ Khaled, a.k.a. Dr. Xbox’s doctor’s note, to take a day off and play GTA 6? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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