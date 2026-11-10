GTA 6 Will Be Playable on Xbox One, but There’s a Catch

Rockstar has released a new blog on its website, confirming that GTA 6 will be playable on an Xbox One at launch, but there’s obviously a catch. GTA 6 is currently releasing only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and a last-gen console release is completely off the table. However, thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can still play on an Xbox One.

Rockstar’s latest Newswire blog, published on November 10, 2026, to announce preloads commencing, states that GTA 6 will be available on Xbox Series X|S natively, alongisde Xbox One via Cloud Gaming. For cloud streaming, the game will utilize Series S graphics settings, regardless of which Xbox console you play on.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Furthermore, the studio has confirmed that network speed and other technical factors might affect the Cloud Gaming performance, as is the case with other Xbox titles. So, naturally, GTA 6 on Series X|S will run much better than on the 2013 console through Cloud Gaming, which is essentially streaming the game from the cloud without installing it.

When it comes to Remote Play, Rockstar has outlined the GTA 6 platforms list, confirming that both Xbox and PlayStation fully support the feature. You can also stream GTA 6 on your Series X|S using Cloud Gaming, but here comes the interesting part.

Microsoft also revealed Xbox Cloud Gaming pack prices alongside the monthly playtime limits for each Xbox Game Pass tier. Subscribers get 15 free hours with Ultimate, 10 with Premium, and five with Essential. Meanwhile, if you don’t have a subscription, you need to purchase any of the following from the Microsoft Store to stream GTA 6:

10 hrs Pack: $3.99

$3.99 25 hrs Pack: $7.99

$7.99 50 hrs Pack: $11.99

Additionally, you need to purchase any GTA 6 edition on your Xbox Series X|S to stream the game on the consoles alongside Xbox One. That said, will you stream GTA 6 on Xbox One or your Series X|S using Xbox Cloud Gaming? Tell us in the comments section below.