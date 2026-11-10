Home > News > GTA 6 Will Be Playable on Xbox One, but There’s a Catch

GTA 6 Will Be Playable on Xbox One, but There’s a Catch

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 rooftop artwork featuring Jason and Lucia, beside an Xbox One.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games/Xbox
In Short
  • GTA 6 will be playable on Xbox One via Xbox Cloud Gaming on November 19, 2026.
  • When streaming on Series X|S and Xbox One, the game will use Series S graphics settings.
  • Rockstar confirmed that connection speeds and other factors may affect GTA 6's Xbox Cloud Gaming performance.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Rockstar has released a new blog on its website, confirming that GTA 6 will be playable on an Xbox One at launch, but there’s obviously a catch. GTA 6 is currently releasing only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and a last-gen console release is completely off the table. However, thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can still play on an Xbox One.

Rockstar’s latest Newswire blog, published on November 10, 2026, to announce preloads commencing, states that GTA 6 will be available on Xbox Series X|S natively, alongisde Xbox One via Cloud Gaming. For cloud streaming, the game will utilize Series S graphics settings, regardless of which Xbox console you play on.

Vice City's skyline in GTA 6.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Furthermore, the studio has confirmed that network speed and other technical factors might affect the Cloud Gaming performance, as is the case with other Xbox titles. So, naturally, GTA 6 on Series X|S will run much better than on the 2013 console through Cloud Gaming, which is essentially streaming the game from the cloud without installing it.

When it comes to Remote Play, Rockstar has outlined the GTA 6 platforms list, confirming that both Xbox and PlayStation fully support the feature. You can also stream GTA 6 on your Series X|S using Cloud Gaming, but here comes the interesting part.

Microsoft also revealed Xbox Cloud Gaming pack prices alongside the monthly playtime limits for each Xbox Game Pass tier. Subscribers get 15 free hours with Ultimate, 10 with Premium, and five with Essential. Meanwhile, if you don’t have a subscription, you need to purchase any of the following from the Microsoft Store to stream GTA 6:

  • 10 hrs Pack: $3.99
  • 25 hrs Pack: $7.99
  • 50 hrs Pack: $11.99

Additionally, you need to purchase any GTA 6 edition on your Xbox Series X|S to stream the game on the consoles alongside Xbox One. That said, will you stream GTA 6 on Xbox One or your Series X|S using Xbox Cloud Gaming? Tell us in the comments section below.

Related Articles
GTA 6 Becomes the Most Pre-Ordered Game of All Time, Surpasses Cyberpunk 2077
Sagnik Adhikary Nov 10, 2026
GTA 6 vs GTA 5: The Biggest Differences You Should Know
Sagnik Adhikary Nov 10, 2026
Does GTA 6 Have Fast Travel? Explained
Sagnik Adhikary Nov 10, 2026
How to Play GTA 6 Early on PS5 and Xbox? New Zealand Trick Explained
Sagnik Adhikary Nov 3, 2026
#Tags
Grand Theft Auto 6featuredXbox
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    GTA 6 Officially Targets 30 FPS on PS5 and Xbox, Confirms Rockstar
    GTA 6 Officially Targets 30 FPS on PS5 and Xbox, Confirms Rockstar
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    GTA 6 Becomes the Most Pre-Ordered Game of All Time, Surpasses Cyberpunk 2077
    GTA 6 Becomes the Most Pre-Ordered Game of All Time, Surpasses Cyberpunk 2077
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    HSR 4.7 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)
    HSR 4.7 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)
    Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
    Nintendo Steps Up Game Preservation Efforts Before Its History Is Lost
    Nintendo Steps Up Game Preservation Efforts Before Its History Is Lost
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    GTA 6 Has Officially Gone Gold, Take-Two CEO Confirms Development Is Complete
    GTA 6 Has Officially Gone Gold, Take-Two CEO Confirms Development Is Complete
    Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
    Rockstar Is Taking GTA 6 AI Reverse Engineering and Piracy Concerns Seriously
    Rockstar Is Taking GTA 6 AI Reverse Engineering and Piracy Concerns Seriously
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    GTA 6 Could Have a 40 FPS Mode on PS5 Pro, an Updated PSSR Version Suggests
    GTA 6 Could Have a 40 FPS Mode on PS5 Pro, an Updated PSSR Version Suggests
    Portrait of Ishan Adhikary Ishan Adhikary