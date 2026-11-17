Xbox has officially announced its Black Friday 2026 sale, offering up to 80% off select Xbox and PC games, along with discounts on controllers and other accessories. The sale features over 2,000 games, including several new 2026 video game releases, and begins on November 19, 2026, at 9 PM PT.

According to the Xbox Black Friday 2026 blog, published on November 17, the sale will run from November 19 to December 2, 2026, with additional deals joining the catalog on November 23. Beyond games, the Black Friday sale also offers discounts on custom Xbox Wireless Controllers, with free engraving through Xbox Design Lab.

Image Credit: Xbox

Xbox has also listed multiple recently released titles that are a part of the Black Friday 2026 deals, alongside some fan-favorite picks, and you can check out the list below:

Xbox has confirmed that offers will vary by region and retailer, so check your local Xbox website or Microsoft Store for regional deals. Furthermore, as part of its Black Friday 2026 sale, Xbox Design Lab is offering up to 15% off custom controllers, along with free engraving and a range of personalization options.

Unfortunately, unlike games and controllers, Xbox Series X|S consoles are not included in the Black Friday 2026 sale. The sale also begins on November 19, the same day as GTA 6’s release date, giving players a chance to grab great Xbox deals and add new games to their collection before diving into Leonida.

That said, which Xbox games are you hoping get a great discount during the Xbox Black Friday 2026 sale? Tell us in the comments section below.