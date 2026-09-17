Home > News > Valor Mortis Prices and Editions Announced, but Still No Pre-Orders

Valor Mortis Prices and Editions Announced, but Still No Pre-Orders

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
Valor Mortis price revealed
Image Credit: One More Level
In Short
  • Valor Mortis prices and editions have been announced on the official X account of the game.
  • The Standard Edition is priced at $39.99, and the Deluxe Edition is priced at $59.99.
  • The Deluxe Edition will also include a major story DLC releasing in the future.
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Valor Mortis has finally announced its prices and editions today. One More Level has priced Valor Mortis at $39.99 for the Standard Edition and $59.99 for the Deluxe Edition. It is an upcoming game that many are looking forward to playing. The developers announced the pricing on their official X account, and the data has not been posted on digital storefronts yet.

They have also confirmed now that the pre-orders for Valor Mortis won’t be released. The developers want players to buy the game on day one, and it shows in their price explanation. In their announcement, it was revealed that Valor Mortis is going to have a 20-hour-long story.

Valor Mortis gameplay
Image Credit: One More Level

The developers believe that the game has the quality, fidelity, and enough playtime for it to go toe-to-toe with many full-priced titles. When it comes to the Deluxe Edition of Valor Mortis, it includes a future major story DLC in the same package.

One More Level has also revealed that they plan to add many small free updates over the months after the game’s release. Valor Mortis is a first-person souls-like game set in a French setting. The game’s demo was released during Steam Next Fest, and it featured on our best Steam Next Fest 2026 games list.

I personally have very high hopes for Valor Mortis, as the game touches on everything I like about the souls genre, while also adding the flair of guns. It can reach the success of Lies of P, only if the launch doesn’t have any terrible issues. At least the developers want gamers to buy the game on day one based on its performance, instead of relying on blind trust.

Overall, what’s your opinion on Valor Mortis? Do you think the game is promising or not? Tell us in the comment section below about your thoughts on the game.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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