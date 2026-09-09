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Xbox Finally Lets You Customize Your Console’s Startup Screen in New Update

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Xbox new console additions featured image, including the customizable startup screens.
Image Credit: Xbox
In Short
  • Starting today, Xbox Insiders can customize their console’s startup screen animation from system settings.
  • Insiders can pick any startup screen from the Xbox One era to the current Series X|S generation.
  • Xbox is also bringing a new wave of console features, including an improved Remote Play experience, badge showcases, and more.
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Xbox has been on a roll lately, and it’s keeping that streak alive with a fun new way to personalize your console. Starting today, Xbox Insiders can choose from different startup screens, from the Xbox One animation to the current one. This adds to another list of features Xbox Insiders can try out right now, alongside the Xbox Disc-to-Digital feature.

Currently, the default animation for Xbox Series X|S is “We Are XBOX”, which brings up the Xbox logo in all its green glory. However, if you’re an Xbox Insider, you can switch to either the Xbox One or the Xbox One X startup screen, which features the original Xbox logo on an OG Green background.

Head to Settings > System > Startup to choose a new startup animation for your Xbox console. You can also choose whether to enable or mute the startup sound, giving you more control over how your system greets you.

Xbox system startup animation setting on the Series X|S.
Image Credit: Xbox

That said, Xbox Insiders can do more than just customize their startup screens. According to the dedicated Xbox Wire blog on the new console features, you can also showcase the badges you’ve earned on your Xbox Profile and flex your hard-earned achievements to either your friends or other players.

You can also search for specific games and achievements directly from My Games & Apps in your Xbox profile settings, making it easier to find and catch up on anything you may have missed.

Meanwhile, today’s update also brings several additional improvements, including enhanced Xbox Remote Play, the ability to download games while playing in the cloud, and party chat enhancements.

Xbox hasn’t confirmed whether Insiders will receive a future update with the Xbox 360 startup screen, but you best believe it’s in the cards. After Xbox Game Pass’ recent cloud gaming restrictions, this is a welcome addition to the beloved platform. That said, which Xbox startup screen are you picking? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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