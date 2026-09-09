Xbox Finally Lets You Customize Your Console’s Startup Screen in New Update

Xbox has been on a roll lately, and it’s keeping that streak alive with a fun new way to personalize your console. Starting today, Xbox Insiders can choose from different startup screens, from the Xbox One animation to the current one. This adds to another list of features Xbox Insiders can try out right now, alongside the Xbox Disc-to-Digital feature.

Currently, the default animation for Xbox Series X|S is “We Are XBOX”, which brings up the Xbox logo in all its green glory. However, if you’re an Xbox Insider, you can switch to either the Xbox One or the Xbox One X startup screen, which features the original Xbox logo on an OG Green background.

Head to Settings > System > Startup to choose a new startup animation for your Xbox console. You can also choose whether to enable or mute the startup sound, giving you more control over how your system greets you.

Image Credit: Xbox

That said, Xbox Insiders can do more than just customize their startup screens. According to the dedicated Xbox Wire blog on the new console features, you can also showcase the badges you’ve earned on your Xbox Profile and flex your hard-earned achievements to either your friends or other players.

You can also search for specific games and achievements directly from My Games & Apps in your Xbox profile settings, making it easier to find and catch up on anything you may have missed.

Meanwhile, today’s update also brings several additional improvements, including enhanced Xbox Remote Play, the ability to download games while playing in the cloud, and party chat enhancements.

Xbox hasn’t confirmed whether Insiders will receive a future update with the Xbox 360 startup screen, but you best believe it’s in the cards. After Xbox Game Pass’ recent cloud gaming restrictions, this is a welcome addition to the beloved platform. That said, which Xbox startup screen are you picking? Tell us in the comments section below.