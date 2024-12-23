X’s Premium+ Subscription Now Costs 40% More Than Before

Elon Musk-owned platform X has been giving out creator payouts to encourage more quality content on the platform. But like any other online service these days, it needs to generate more revenue to pay up others. That is why X is increasing the price of its ad-free Premium+ plan by quite a lot.

The X Help Center recently shared a blog discussing the updated price changes on December 21st. It mentions that X is now increasing the price of Premium+ from $16 to $22 monthly. The price of the yearly plan has also gone up from $168 to $229 per year. This is quite a hefty markup of almost about 40% from its previous price.

Image Credit: bluecat_stock/ Shutterstock

The Premium+ subscription offers an ad-free experience, the ability to write and share entire articles, and prioritizes your replies in any thread along with other Premium benefits. The blog mentions the reason for the hike is the ad-free experience. It will also offer additional benefits to subscribers like priority support from @Premium, access to a keyword and trends monitoring tool called Radar, and higher limits for Grok AI.

As mentioned above, another reason why the platform is raising charges is to pay its creators. These prices will go into effect starting January 20, 2025, for existing subscribers. Meanwhile, new members will have to pay these new subscription fees upon signup.

With the ongoing exodus of users shifting to Bluesky, and the current clouds of controversies surrounding the platform, these price hikes couldn’t have come at a worse time. But it is a necessary evil if the platform wishes to continue supporting its creators, who in turn will bring more engagement on X. But what are your thoughts on the same? Do you support the new price increase? Let us know in the comments below.