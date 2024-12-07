Elon Musk Makes Grok AI Chatbot Free For Everyone

As OpenAI continues to unveil new AI features and tools daily, as part of its “12 days of OpenAI” campaign, rival AI companies are also making splashy announcements to steal the limelight. Now, Elon Musk-led xAI has made its Grok AI chatbot free for everyone. X/Twitter users can access the Grok 2 model on x.com without any subscription.

Earlier, access to the Grok AI chatbot was only available to X Premium subscribers. Keep in mind that you must be logged into your X account to chat with Grok AI. Apart from that, users can generate AI images using Grok 2 which is actually powered by the Flux model. Earlier, we reported that Grok’s AI image generator is quite uncensored and ignores nearly all safety guardrails so keep this caveat in mind.

Interestingly, free users can now upload files and images to the Grok AI chatbot to analyze them. While Grok has been in the news for being a controversial chatbot, we tested the Grok 2.0 model when it was released initially and found that it’s quite capable, rivaling proprietary models from Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

While the Grok AI chatbot is free, there are some limitations. Free users can send up to 10 messages every two hours. After that, it resets the clock. So are you going to use Grok or prefer other ChatGPT alternatives? Let us know in the comments below.