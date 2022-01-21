Windows 11 Task Manager with Dark Mode and Fluent Design Coming Soon

Microsoft has been working on modernizing the system apps with Windows 11. Ever since Windows 11’s first public release last October, Microsoft has tested a new media player, a redesigned Notepad app, and even went on to redesign the ancient volume slider. In the latest Insider build, the company was spotted testing a redesigned Task Manager with Fluent Design and dark mode.

Windows 11 Task Manager with Dark Mode

Developer Gustave Monce, popularly known for running Windows 10X and Windows 11 on Lumia devices, spotted the upcoming Task manager redesign in Insider build 22538 and shared it on Discord. Through this redesign, Microsoft has replaced the existing Task Manager tabs with a sidebar to switch between various sections.

The new Task Manager follows Fluent Design guidelines and even comes with dark mode and rounded corners. Arjun from our team has enabled the new Task Manager on his machine.

Take a look at the gallery below for more UI elements of the Task Manager:

As Twitter user FireCube notes, someone seems to have shared the commands to enable the new Task Manager in the BetaWiki Discord server. You will need ViveTool to enable the new Task Manager. You can find instructions to set up ViveTool in our linked guide. If you’re interested to test the new Task Manager, run the following commands and restart your PC.

vivetool addconfig 35908098 2

vivetool addconfig 37204171 2

vivetool addconfig 36898195 2

Having said that, we won’t recommend you to enable it right now. That’s because the new Task Manager is a work in progress and the “Performance” tab crashes at the moment. We will have to wait until Microsoft fixes the bugs and releases the new Task Manager to Insider builds, and eventually to the stable channel.