New Windows 11 Feature Lets You Relocate Volume & Brightness Flyouts

Microsoft is testing a new option on Windows 11 that will allow users to change the position of on-screen indicators such as volume and brightness flyouts. You can move the hardware indicators for brightness, volume, airplane mode, and virtual desktops to different positions on your screen. Microsoft is letting users change the position to the top left corner, top center, and the existing bottom center position.

The update is gradually rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Beta (26120.4452) and Dev (26200.5661) channels. If you want to enable the new setting right away, you can follow @phantomofearth‘s suggestion and run the ViveTool command mentioned below. You should find the new setting under System > Notifications.

vivetool /enable /id:48103152

Apart from that, Microsoft is introducing a personalized homepage for Recall on Copilot+ PCs. The revamped Recall homepage offers recent activity and your most-used content right there. You can easily check out your recent snapshots and explore top apps and websites. Microsoft says the Recall homepage displays the top three apps and websites that you have visited the most in the past 24 hours.

Image Credit: Microsoft

I think the new Recall homepage looks pretty cool. Besides that, you can also go through the timeline and access past activity seamlessly. Note that Microsoft is also working on AI desktop backgrounds for Windows 11 that will change the background automatically based on your selections.

In addition, Microsoft has introduced its Mu language model that powers the AI agent in Windows Settings. It runs entirely on the NPU, and the model is a Transformer-based 330M encoder-decoder language model. The Redmond giant is increasingly making Windows an AI-first platform with native MCP support announced for Windows 11.