Microsoft Offers Free Windows 10 Security Updates with One Big Catch

In an unusual move, Microsoft is offering one year of free security updates for Windows 10, but users must use the Windows Backup app to sync their PC to the cloud. The Windows Backup app allows you to sync Windows Settings and enables cloud backup using OneDrive. For this to work, you must sign in with a Microsoft account on your Windows 10 PC.

Basically, to receive free security updates on Windows 10 until October 2026, you must sign in with a Microsoft account, use OneDrive to sync your local files, and back up Windows Settings to the cloud. The dedicated app to enroll in the free security program for Windows 10 will roll out in July.

Image Credit: Microsoft via The Verge

It must be noted that last year, Microsoft announced the ESU (Extended Security Update) program for Windows 10. It allows general consumers to keep receiving security updates on Windows 10 by paying $30 per PC. Windows 10 is reaching end-of-life on October 14, 2025.

In case you don’t want to pay to receive security updates on Windows 10, you can choose to use 1,000 Microsoft Reward points. Overall, there are now three ways to receive security updates on Windows 10: $30 yearly fee, use Windows Backup, and pay using Microsoft Reward points.

Note that all of these options will only offer security updates till October 13, 2026. It won’t include feature updates, bug fixes, or technical assistance on Windows 10. It appears Microsoft is trying to drive adoption for OneDrive by offering free security updates on Windows 10.

Currently, Windows 10 is still running on more than 50% of active PCs. With this move, Microsoft plans to offer critical security updates to a majority of Windows users, ensuring safety on the platform, and also drive user adoption for OneDrive.