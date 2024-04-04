Home > News > Want to Continue Using Windows 10 Securely? Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

Want to Continue Using Windows 10 Securely? Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

Arjun Sha
comment Comments 0
windows 10 end of life ESU subscription fee
Image Courtesy: Microsoft
In Short
  • Microsoft has announced an Extended Security Update (ESU) program for Windows 10 that starts at $61 for business customers.
  • Education customers will have to pay $1 for the first year, per device.
  • Windows 10 will hit end-of-life after October 14, 2025.

After introducing Windows 11 in 2021, Microsoft announced that support for Windows 10 will hit end-of-life on October 14, 2025. It means that Windows 10 won’t get security updates, feature updates, or assistance from Microsoft. Now, Microsoft has announced that commercial and educational organizations can pay a subscription fee to keep using Windows 10 beyond 2025. Currently, Microsoft has not announced the pricing structure for consumers which will be shared later on.

Commercial and education organizations can enroll their PCs into the Windows 10 Extended Security Update (ESU) program. Business customers will have to pay $61 per device in the first year, $122 in the second year, and in the third year, $244. It costs a total of $427 for three years of support on Windows 10. Microsoft says there will be special pricing for nonprofits.

Apart from that, education customers will have to pay $1 per device for the first year, $2 for the second year, and $4 for the third year. A total of $7 has to be paid to get three years of Windows 10 support for educational devices.

And business customers that use Microsoft’s cloud-based update management solutions such as Microsoft Intune or Windows Autopatch, will receive a discount of 25%. It reduces the subscription fee to $45 per device for the first year.

Customers can sign up for the Windows 10 ESU program starting in October 2024. While the Windows 10 ESU licensing fee is low for education customers, business customers will have to pay a hefty amount to get support beyond 2025. In such a scenario, commercial organizations will have to move to Windows 11. However, the new hardware requirements for Windows 11 make many Windows 10-running PCs incompatible.

Recommended Articles
How to Download Official Windows 11 ISO and Perform a Clean Install
Arjun Sha Aug 23, 2021
How to Bypass Windows 11’s CPU, TPM, Secure Boot, RAM, and Online Account Requirements
Arjun Sha Sep 21, 2022
Windows 11 24H2: Expected Features, Potential Release Date & Rumored Requirements
Arjun Sha Feb 15, 2024

Many suggest that Microsoft has kept the subscription fee high as it wants businesses and consumers to move to Windows 11. According to Statcounter, Windows 10 is still running on 69% of desktop PCs, whereas Windows 11 stands at a measly 26%.

So are you using Windows 10 and what is stopping you from moving to Windows 11? Let us know in the comment section below.

VIA ZDNet
#Tags
#Windows 10

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply