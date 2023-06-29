WhatsApp for Web Will Soon Allow for Calls with up to 32 People

WhatsApp recently released a dedicated app for Windows (and even for macOS) for an improved experience and to further provide aid to this, you might soon be getting the ability to make larger group calls from your PCs. Have a look at the details below.

WhatsApp for Web New Feature in Testing!

A recent report by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is showing the ability to add up to 32 people on a group call as part of WhatsApp beta for the Windows 2.2324.1.0 update. With this, some beta testers are getting a pop-up message, which apprises them of the feature. This number is for both video and audio calls. You can check out the screenshot below for a better idea.

Source: WABetaInfo

It is also suggested that while some are getting the option to add a maximum of 32 people, others have the option to add 16 people on a video call, along with the added ability to share screens. To recall, this feature is currently being tested for Android, iOS, and even WhatsApp’s Windows app.

For those who don’t know, WhatsApp’s mobile versions already allow you to have larger group calls and the desktop version getting the same could prove very handy. This comes after WhatsApp just recently put its Electron-based Desktop version to rest so that more people can adopt the Windows and macOS apps.

We can expect more features for the native Windows and macOS apps, thus, making it easier and much more convenient for you to use your favorite messaging app on your laptop or desktop. As for the aforementioned capability, we don’t know when it will reach stable users, although, this could happen soon.

We will keep you in the loop when there are more updates. So, stay tuned. Also, are you excited about hosting larger WhatsApp group calls on your PC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.