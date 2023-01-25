WhatsApp Beta for macOS Is Now Available for Everyone to Try

A few months ago, WhatsApp introduced the native macOS app but that was limited to some TestFlight beta users. And if you couldn’t get a chance to be a part of it then, you can now as the WhatsApp beta for macOS is now available for everyone. Check out the details below.

Native macOS WhatsApp App Reaches More People

WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp for macOS is now available to download for open beta testing. This version of the app is based on Mac Catalyst, which will offer an enhanced experience. As WhatsApp points out, the native macOS app will increase reliability and speed compared to WhatsApp’s desktop client.

Once you download the app, you will be able to start using it by simply scanning the QR code to link your WhatsApp account on an Android or iOS device to the Mac.

The macOS WhatsApp app will have a three-fold design. The first section lists the options to access the chats, calls, archived chats, starred messages, and settings. The second section lists the chats and the third one will open up a selected chat. It also has the ability to drag and drop files and will show notifications and messages even when the phone is offline.

Image: WABetaInfo

One thing to note is that it’s still a beta app so don’t expect all WhatsApp features. Plus, there’s a bug button too for you to provide feedback. The macOS WhatsApp can now be downloaded as a dmg file from here. It will be compatible with macOS Big Sur and above.

This comes in addition to the recently introduced native WhatsApp for Windows app, which will also be much faster than WhatsApp Desktop or browser-based WhatsApp Web. So, what are your thoughts on the new WhatsApp for macOS app in beta? Let us know in the comments below.