WhatsApp Now Has a Native Windows App Available for All

WhatsApp has some good news for those who use it often on their PCs. There now is a native Windows app, which will allow you to easily send and receive messages without going through any hassle. And, a native macOS WhatsApp app is also underway. Here are the details.

WhatsApp for Windows App Introduced

The new WhatsApp app for Windows, which has now come out of beta, is now available for all to download via the Microsoft Store. The app has been specifically designed for Windows and hence, will be much faster and more reliable as compared to WhatsApp’s desktop version. Plus, it is said to have a cleaner interface.

This will also dismiss the need for linking your phone every time you want to access WhatsApp on your PC. Up until now, using WhatsApp Desktop or browser-based WhatsApp Web were the only options to access your WhatsApp messages.

Now, once the Windows app for WhatsApp is downloaded, you will have to link your main WhatsApp device once by scanning the QR code, an option that falls under Linked Devices in Settings. Post this, you will be able to send and receive WhatsApp messages even when your smartphone is offline. The chats will be end-to-end encrypted, of course.

WhatsApp for macOS will also launch soon and is currently under development. If you are interested, you can try it as part of WhatsApp’s beta program. The public beta of the macOS WhatsApp app, based on Catalyst, was released last month.

These updates are an extension of WhatsApp’s multi-device support functionality. This allows you to link up to 4 devices to a single WhatsApp account without the internet or the phone. You can check out our article on how to use the WhatsApp multi-device feature for a better idea. The messaging platform is also planning to add support for a tablet or a secondary phone as a device option but it remains to be seen when this happens.

Meanwhile, if you wish to download the WhatsApp Windows app, you can head here. Also, do let us know your thoughts on it in the comments section if you end up using it.