This Is How WhatsApp Will Help You Easily Take Work Calls Too!

WhatsApp seems to be planning a major change for its Android app. A supposed design change is underway and now we are hearing about a new screen-sharing feature to rival Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and even Zoom. Check out the details.

WhatsApp Testing Screen-Sharing Feature

WhatsApp is testing the new screen-sharing feature as part of the Android beta version 2.23.11.19. The screen-sharing feature will provide aid to better conduct work calls on WhatsApp, which is currently ideal for calls with friends and family.

A report by WABetaInfo includes a screenshot of the feature. It is suggested that there will be a new icon in the ongoing call navigation bar. Tapping on this will help you share your screen with others. Before this begins, WhatsApp will ask for your permission, which is a good thing from a privacy point of view. Plus, you will be able to start or stop it whenever you want. You can check out the screenshot for a better idea.

Image: WABetaInfo

One thing to note is that this feature won’t work on older versions of WhatsApp and for larger group video calls. Although, there’s no word on the limit as of now. Since it’s an early test, we are hoping for more details to arrive once the feature is ready to be made available.

In addition to this, WhatsApp’s rumored bottom navigation bar for Android might see some changes too. Some beta users can see a new arrangement; Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status, which otherwise, is Status, Calls, Communities, Chats, and Settings in iOS. It is also testing a redesigned Settings page with new shortcuts and rearranged options.

We are also expected to see a new message context menu along with the ability to manage contacts directly from WhatsApp on Android, much like on iOS. There’s no word on when the aforementioned changes will be live for users but we are hoping this to happen soon. We will keep you posted with the updates, so, stay tuned. And, don’t forget to share your thoughts on the screen-sharing feature in testing in the comments below.