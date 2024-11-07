WhatsApp’s New Status Feature Will Make It Even More Like Instagram Stories

Recently we talked about the Add music option similar to what you see in Instagram stories. It looks like the Instagram-ification of WhatsApp isn’t stopping anytime soon, as a new Add yours sticker is coming to the messaging app.

WABetaInfo spotted this sticker in the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.24.23.21 for Android. It shows a new “Add yours” sticker available from the sticker section in the WhatsApp status updates. You may be familiar with it if you have used Add Yours sticker on Instagram. But in case you didn’t, it lets you reply to a story by adding your own and the chain continues forward.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

So let’s say someone asks, “Share your favorite anime moment”. Others can tap on the sticker, then click and share their own status in response to yours. And the chain continues. So far it is identical to Instagram’s version, but there is one big difference. It doesn’t show who started this challenge or the posts from others who participated in it.

I assume these were added to “Add yours” as WhatsApp is more privacy-centric than Instagram. However, it isn’t clear whether those who share their content will be able to see what others posted.

I would hope that we could see what others have shared, otherwise it defeats the purpose. But we can’t say for sure till we get our hands on the sticker itself on the app, which could take a while given it is still in the early stages of development. We could see more Instagram features might get ported to WhatsApp over the coming months.

Honestly, I am actually quite excited about it because, for the longest time, WhatsApp has remained that boring guy when compared to other fancy messaging apps. As someone who mostly shares status updates on WhatsApp, I like these changes and I wish to see more of them. But what are your thoughts about it? Do let us know in the comments.