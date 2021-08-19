WhatsApp has been working on a slew of new features for its messaging platform to improve security and user experience. Now, the company is testing longer time-limit options for the disappearing messages feature that was introduced late last year. As per reports, WhatsApp might allow users to set a 90-day time limit for disappearing messages in the coming days.

Now, for those unaware, WhatsApp introduced the disappearing messages feature back in November 2020 to join the likes of its competitors like Telegram and Signal. Currently, the feature allows users to send a message that disappears after seven days time. Moreover, there are no options on the disappearing messages setting page other than the “On” and “Off” buttons. You cannot change the auto-deletion time period yet.

However, earlier this year, reliable WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp might add a new 24-hour option for its ephemeral messaging feature. Now, the tipster has found evidence that suggests that WhatsApp might add an additional 90-day option to the disappearing messages feature in the coming days.

As per the latest report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a 90-day option for the disappearing messages feature, while keeping the 24-hour option intact. It means users will get multiple time-limit options for disappearing messages – 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. You can check out the preview of the new 90-day option along with the other ones on the disappearing messages settings page in the screenshot below.

As for availability, WABetaInfo reports that the new time limit options are currently in development. However, it should roll out to users soon via a new public update in the coming weeks. We will keep you in the loop once the feature goes live on WhatsApp.

Featured Image Courtesy: WABetaInfo