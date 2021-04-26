WhatsApp finally released a ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature in November earlier last year to be on par with its competitors like Signal and Telegram. The company released the feature in beta at first and then rolled it out to all users, allowing them to set a 7-day timer for disappearing messages in a chat. Now, it seems like WhatsApp is aiming to expand the feature by including a new ’24 hours’ timer option.

Now, if you are not unaware of how the disappearing messages work on WhatsApp, let me give you a quick brief. You can turn on the Disappearing Messages feature for any contact or group in your chat list. So, once you turn on the feature for a chat or a group, messages, media, and files sent on the chat or the group will automatically be deleted from the chat window after seven days.

Now, as per recent reports from reliable WhatsApp leaker WABetaInfo, the messaging app will soon give users a new ’24 hours’ option for the Disappearing Messages feature. This, as you can tell, will delete the messages, media, and files from a chat or a group after 24 hours instead of a week.

You will be able to toggle between 24 hours and 7 days from the settings window of the Disappearing Messages feature.

Coming to the availability, WABetaInfo reports that it is currently under development. The new ’24 hours’ option will roll out with a future update for WhatsApp on iOS, Android, and WhatsApp Web.