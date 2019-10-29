WhatsApp’s latest update for iOS changes the way notification badges appear for WhatsApp on iPhones. Until now, a notification badge used to appear for muted individual chats and group chats but with the latest update having version number 2.19.110, WhatsApp will not show notification badges for muted conversations on the app icon at all.

“Muted chats will no longer display notification badges on the app icon when you receive new messages.”, reads the official changelog of the app on the App Store. This update also brings new alignment guidelines for placing stickers, emojis while editing media in WhatsApp before sending in a chat, according to WhatsApp.

The new splash screen which we recently saw in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android is added in this version as well. Also, the group privacy controls with blacklist got a global rollout with this update, thereby letting people control who can add them to a new group.

In other news, WhatsApp now has a FAQ page for helping users troubleshoot issues they might face while backing up or restoring WhatsApp chats from iCloud. This support page would help you realize and rectify what you’re doing wrong while performing iCloud chat backup and restore.

We should hopefully be getting the much-awaited dark mode at least in the next stable version update of WhatsApp now that WhatsApp is almost done adding all the privacy-related features to the platform. If you are curious to know how the dark mode in WhatsApp might actually look like, take a look at the early version of dark mode spotted by WABetaInfo here.