The latest update to WhatsApp beta on Android contains some hidden details about the much-awaited Dark Mode that has been in the works for what seems like an eternity. According to WABetaInfo, the update, which has just started rolling out on the Play Store, bumps up the version number to 2.19.298. The main change in this build are the dark Date and Event Bubbles that replace the green and yellow UI, which persisted in some cases even with the dark mode enabled.

Unfortunately, though, there’s no word on the release date for the much-anticipated feature, so we may still have to wait a while to get it on our devices. The ‘disappearing messages’ feature is not yet available either, so let’s hope it also rolls out sooner rather than later.

Interestingly, the one thing that is said to be showing up intermittently after this update for some users is a splash screen that’s said to be available in both dark and light avatars. Apparently, it was, first added in v2.19.297, although, it has only started showing up now for more users. As per the report, only the white splash screen is showing up right now, while the dark splash screen will only be visible to users after the Dark Mode is rolled out.

In case you’re using an iPhone, WhatsApp has also rolled out a new beta update for the iOS version of the app (via the TestFlight program), bringing the build number up to 2.19.110.17. It brings a new splash screen, like on Android, as well as a new section that shows all ‘muted’ status updates. Just like on Android, however, the much-wanted dark mode remains elusive for now, although, the Dark Bubbles have also started showing up on iOS now.