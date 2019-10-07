Facebook is moving to the dark side – not because of its recent privacy mishaps. Well, we mean it’s working to implement a ‘dark mode’ in all of its services. Instagram is testing a dark mode in beta (find steps to enable it here) and we already know that both Facebook and its popular messaging service WhatsApp is working on a dark theme of its own.

Well, thanks to well-known WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo, we’ve got our first look at dark mode for WhatsApp. It’s a moment to rejoice, but some of you may not be satisfied with this dark theme.

As you can see in the screenshots above, WhatsApp isn’t assuming a true AMOLED dark theme as we’ve seen with Facebook Messenger and Instagram. Instead, it uses a “blue night” theme similar to Twitter. In its blog post, WABetaInfo details that WhatsApp will add a new “Theme” section in the Settings, where you will find 3 options – light, dark or system default (which means WhatsApp theme will depend on the UI theme, especially useful for Android 10 users as it supports system-wide dark mode).

You can see how everything in the chat window is going to look when the dark mode is enabled in the image attached below. Every element of the messaging app will assume night colors, including the header, textbox, attachment options, and more. This feature doesn’t seem to be in the early stages as the text is aligned and colors are accurate, so maybe it arrives sooner than expected.

If you’re looking to enable this feature, well, dark mode for WhatsApp is currently under development with no exact date for its expected rollout. The messaging giant has been working on this feature for some time now, so stay tuned for more information. We will surely let you know when it goes live.