WhatsApp Tests a New Change for Status Updates; Check out the Details!

Meta has been making efforts to unify its apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram. All three apps have a lot of features in common, the prominent of them being disappearing Stories or Status updates (for WhatsApp). This feature is now expected to gain a new way to reply to Statuses inspired by Instagram.

WhatsApp is now rolling out a new beta update for both Android and iOS users, which includes a new reply bar for Status updates, much like the elongated pill-shaped reply bar available for Instagram Stories.

This will come as a replacement for the swipe-up gesture (see below) for replying to Statuses on the messaging app. For those who don’t know, the swipe-up reply option also brings up six emoji reactions (very similar to emoji reactions on Instagram) and hence, it remains to be seen how it works once the new reply bar comes into the picture.

Current reply bar for WhatsApp Status updates

We assume that WhatsApp will continue to inculcate a swipe-up gesture for reactions, again, akin to the one on Instagram. But will this be useful?

Beebom’s Take

The new reply bar for Status updates will help maintain the same UI elements as Instagram while ensuring convenience. Currently, it often feels like a hassle to swipe up so that one can reply to a Status. This will go away with the more direct reply bar, allowing for a better flow of communication even for Status updates. You can check out the new reply bar in testing in the screenshot (shared by WABetaInfo) below.

Source: WABetaInfo

In addition to this, WhatsApp is testing a way for Channel owners to get channel alerts. For those who don’t know, WhatsApp recently introduced Channels for people to find an easy way for information dissipation. You can learn about WhatsApp Channels and how to join them for a better idea.

It remains to be seen when WhatsApp will introduce the aforementioned to the general public. As for what’s out for all, the Meta-owned messaging platform has introduced a few new features for iOS users. This includes the recently introduced option to send View Once voice messages, the ability to check connection health during calls, and pinned messages in group chats. So, have you downloaded the new WhatsApp update? Let us know in the comments below!