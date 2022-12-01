WhatsApp to Soon Allow You to Search for Messages by Date

It was recently reported that WhatsApp is planning to launch a feature to search messages by date, something that was expected two years ago but never saw the light of day. Now, the feature is being tested with some beta users, suggesting that it could arrive for all soon. Check out the details below.

WhatsApp Plans to Make Message Search Much Easier

According to a recent WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp has released the new iOS beta update version, 22.24.0.77. As part of the update, there’s now the ability to look for messages by date. This feature will make it much easier for you to search for messages, especially the ones sent a long time ago.

The report has a screenshot of the feature in action. It is revealed that while searching for messages in a chat, a calendar icon will appear. To look for messages sent or received on a particular date, you will just have to enter the date, month, and year in the calendar to search for those messages by the entered date. Have a look at the screenshot for a better idea.

Image: WABetaInfo

It is said that the new search feature is rolling out to a few beta users but should arrive for more soon. Eventually, it is expected to reach the general audience too.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also testing a small change for Android users. This will show the name of an unknown person first and then their contact. Currently, when you receive a message from an unknown number, the number is displayed first followed by the WhatsApp name (if any) of that person. This is being tested for beta users in group chats and there’s no word on when it will become an official feature.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has released the ability for you to send messages to yourself, which is expected to reach everyone in a few weeks. So, what do you think about the ability to search messages by date? Let us know in the comments below.