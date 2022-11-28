WhatsApp ‘Message Yourself’ Feature Now Rolling out to All

WhatsApp recently started testing the ability for you to message yourself, which can prove of utmost importance while making notes. Now, the messaging platform has started rolling out the ‘Message Yourself’ feature to users. Here’s what you need to do.

Now Message Yourself on WhatsApp with Ease

WhatsApp’s ‘Message Yourself’ feature will allow you to make notes, to-do lists, and even send yourself reminders, much like it can be done on Slack. To recall, the feature started appearing for some Android beta users earlier this month, allowing them to message themselves. And way before this, you could send a message to yourself by using the URL ‘wa.me/91.‘

You will be able to find your contract at the top of the contact list and clicking on it will help you start a conversation with yourself. Your number will have the ‘You’ suffix next to your chat name. There won’t be any need for you to save your number first to access your chats.

With this, messages to yourself will also show across the linked devices making it easier to chat on any device. This can also prove useful if you intend to send something to yourself from another device via multi-device support.

The ‘Message Yourself’ feature isn’t available for me on my iOS device as of now but showed up on WhatsApp Web. WhatsApp says the feature will be available to Android and iOS users in the coming weeks. So in case, you haven’t got it, just wait for it.

This is a pretty interesting and useful WhatsApp feature, especially for those who are used to keeping notes for themselves. Do share your thoughts on it and let us know if you can use it in the comments below.