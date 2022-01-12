WhatsApp for iOS Now Lets You Listen to Voice Notes in the Background

WhatsApp seems to be adding a number of new features in 2022, and this time, it is beta testing the long-rumored global voice note player with iOS users. What’s the purpose, you ask? It will let you play voice notes from one chat while scrolling through another chat. Here are all the details you should know.

Listen to WhatsApp Voice Messages in the Background

In a recent post, WABetaInfo notes that the messaging platform has started rolling out the new global voice note player for iOS beta version 22.1.72 on both the standard and Business apps. There’s no word on when the feature will be available for Android users.

This new feature will allow you to listen to voice messages in the background. When you start listening to a voice note and switch to view another WhatsApp chat, the voice note player will continue to play. You will see a new media player at the top of the chat list with the name of the WhatsApp contact it is from, a play/pause button, and an option to close the player.

We tested out the new feature and were able to play the voice message while looking into different WhatsApp chats. One thing worth noting is that not all iOS beta testers will be able to access the feature. All you need to do is wait! Meanwhile, check out how the voice note player will look like when a voice message plays in the background:

Yet again, we don’t know when WhatsApp plans to release this nifty feature for the general audience. For those who don’t know, WhatsApp recently introduced a feature, which allows you to preview a voice message before sending it so as to avoid any errors.

The Meta-owned messaging platform is also seen testing a number of other new features lately. The ability to show a person’s profile photo in notifications, a revamped chat list UI and contact info page, the ability to search for nearby businesses, a new Communities section, and more – all are expected to release soon.

And we can expect these features to reach the stable version, considering it usually happens sooner or later. We will update you once this happens and on other WhatsApp-related details too. Hence, stay tuned!