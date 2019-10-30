Reiterating their earlier claim about an upcoming WhatsApp functionality that would enable people to use the same account on multiple devices simultaneously, prolific WhatsApp tipster, WABetaInfo (WABetaInfo), has now said that the feature is already in the works, with the company developing “a new method to assign keys to specific devices”. The new, cross-platform feature should enable people to use the same WhatsApp account on Android, iOS, iPadOS and Windows simultaneously.

According to tweets posted late last evening (see below), chats will be still end-to-end encrypted for those choosing to take advantage of the functionality. While details are hard to come by right now, the tipster said they will post new details with screenshots within a few weeks, describing how the registration process will work.

I will post new details with SCREENSHOTS within a few weeks, describing how the registration works. https://t.co/ofmXpFzlR1 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 29, 2019

It’s worth noting here that just because the feature is seemingly in advanced stages of development, doesn’t necessarily mean it will be rolled out to users any time soon. The company has long been working on the much-talked-about Dark Mode, but it’s still not available after all this time. Of course, WhatsApp has always been a laggard in terms of rolling out basic features, including voice and video calling functionalities, which arrived on the platform much after they were added to rival services, such as Line and Viber.

Either way, alongside the elusive Dark Mode, WhatsApp is also believed to be working on a ‘disappearing messages’ feature that would automatically delete all messages in a conversation after a fixed interval that can be manually set by the sender from the app’s ‘Group Settings’ option. It will be interesting to see how long it will take for the company to start rolling out all these features on Windows and iOS.