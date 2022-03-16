After iOS, WhatsApp Beta for Android Gets the New Global Media Player

Last month, we saw WhatsApp roll out a global media player for its desktop app, and even the iOS app, to let users play audio files as well as voice notes from chats in the background. Now, the messaging giant has started rolling out the same global media player for WhatsApp beta users on Android. Take a look at the details below.

WhatsApp Android Beta Adds Global Media Player

According to a recent report from reputable WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo, WhatsApp recently released Android beta v2.22.7.11 via the Google Play Beta Program. With this beta version, WhatsApp has added the global media player on Android, which allows you to listen to voice notes and audio files from one conversation while accessing the chat view or other conversations.

The report mentions that the global media player is currently available for select WhatsApp beta users on Android but not all of them. The company is expected to activate it for more beta testers in the coming days before releasing the feature to all users. It was not available for Beebom team members in the latest Android beta.

The media player comes with a play/ pause button and the “X” option to close it. It appears on the top of the chat list, much like it did on iOS. You can check out a preview of the feature on Android in the image attached below.

Image courtesy: WABetaInfo

For those who don’t know what the global media player on WhatsApp is, it allows users to play an audio file or a voice note from chats in the background even after leaving the relevant chat page in the app to easily scroll through other sections of WhatsApp. Currently, if you play an audio file or a voice note from a chat window, it stops playing as soon as you leave the chat window to go to another chat. Now, it is worth mentioning that the media will stop playing if you exit the app entirely, though!

Since this feature is a part of WhatsApp’s beta version, there’s no word on when it will reach everyone. Considering it has quickly reached WhatsApp for desktop, iOS, and even Android beta, we expect the stable update to roll out pretty soon. So, stay tuned for further updates on the same.