The iPhone has had eSIM support for a long time now. However, Vodafone Idea did not support eSIMs in smartphones until today. Now, the company has finally announced that Vodafone Idea subscribers will be able to use eSIM instead of having to insert a physical SIM in their smartphones.

The company has announced that as of right now the feature is only available for iPhone users. However, we expect Vodafone to expand the list of supported devices soon enough. The company has confirmed that it will soon start supporting the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold, so other smartphones should follow along in the near future as well. The list of iPhones that Vodafone Idea supports for its eSIMs are:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

How to Get Vodafone Idea eSIM

If you’re interested in switching over to an eSIM on your phone, here’s what you need to do. Simply send an SMS “eSIM <email>” to 199. Obviously, you will have to replace “<email>” with your registered email ID with Vodafone.

You can then simply follow the instructions Vodafone will send you over SMS. However, you will also be required to provide consent for the eSIM registration over a phone call. Once all that is done, you will get a QR code on your email.

Now, head over to ‘Settings -> Mobile Data‘. Here tap on ‘Add Data Plan‘ as shown in the screenshot below. Scan the QR code your received in your email and that’s it.

The new eSIM will get activated within 2 hours of scanning. However, it will only be scannable once, so make sure you scan it with the iPhone you want to use the data plan with.