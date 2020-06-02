Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea reportedly deducted money from its users accounts without a valid reason. According to multiple tweets on the topic, the telecom operator deducted Rs.99 from users accounts citing ‘International Roaming’ plans. However, having been stuck inside their homes for the last two months, it’s obvious users would not have activated an international roaming plan on their phones just for the heck of it.

Rs 99 deducted today morning! Can't reach the customer care too! @VodafoneIN need explanations! pic.twitter.com/7ObAIDWO1N — Harini Mehta (@harinimehta13) June 2, 2020

Dear Friends

Koi hame batayega ki ye jo Message aaya hai aur 99 Rs Minus ho gaya hai Iska kya matter hai,👇👇

Dear Customer, this is to inform you that a rental amount of Rs.99 has been deducted towards International Roaming rental for 30 days. pic.twitter.com/swygK7DZvr — Shadab Khan (@00Shadab) June 2, 2020

Most of the tweets say that the deduction happened late last night, and the users only got to know about it in the morning. To make matters worse, the company’s customer care is allegedly not helpful either. Many are claiming that Vodafone’s IVRS system simply keeps them on hold and disconnects.

Rs. 99 @VodafoneIN you guys are mad or what ?😠😠😠😠😠

-99 balance 😠😠😠 pic.twitter.com/kN8b3vuzfE — JAATmr. (@Mrjaat72721690) June 2, 2020

A few minutes ago, the Vodafone India account replied to a customer’s tweet. According to Vodafone’s tweet, the issue is caused by a technical glitch and the amount is being refunded. However, seeing the number of tweets about the issue, it would be better if the company put out a formal statement about this glitch.

Hi! We apologize the inconvenience caused. Due to a technical error, Rs 99 has been erroneously charged on your prepaid number. We are crediting the amount to your account. We solicit your cooperation. Stay Home and Stay Safe! – Tina — Vodafone (@VodafoneIN) June 2, 2020

This story is developing…