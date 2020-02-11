In an attempt to offer incomparable benefits to its users, Vodafone has today launched a new Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan offering 70 days of validity. The plan is initially limited to a few circles including Delhi, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, and Rajasthan.

With this new Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan, Vodafone offers unlimited local and STD calls. You get 1.5GB of data per day for all your browsing needs. The plan also offers 100 local and data SMS per day for 70 days.

In case you are unaware, Vodafone had been offering all the aforesaid benefits under the Rs. 555 prepaid plan. The telecom operator has now revised the validity of the Rs. 555 prepaid plan with seven additional days. That is, the Rs. 555 prepaid plan now offers 77 days of validity. Other benefits, however, remains the same.

According to DreamDTH’s report, Vodafone has also revised the validity of Rs. 129 and Rs. 199 prepaid plans. The Rs. 129 plan now comes with an additional 10 days of validity, making the overall validity to 24 days. The Rs. 199 prepaid plan, on the other hand, receives three additional days, accounting for an overall validity of 24 days.

Similar to the new Rs. 449 prepaid plan, the revised validity of Rs. 129 and 199 plans are applicable only to select circles as of now. We can expect the company to expand the new plans to more circles in the near future.

In other news, Vodafone Idea announced that it will be merging all of its postpaid services under the Vodafone RED brand last week. All existing postpaid customers of Idea Nirvana – the postpaid service of Idea will be migrated to equivalent Vodafone RED plans over the coming months.