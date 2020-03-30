Vodafone has reportedly revised its Rs.95 all-rounder prepaid plan with 56 days of validity and 200MB of data. The plan previously offered 500MB of data with 28 days of validity.

The new Vodafone Rs.95 plan offers Rs. 74 talk time. All local or national calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. The plan is available in Bihar, Chennai, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, and Tamil Nadu circles. It will be applicable to Idea customers in the aforesaid circles as well.

With this revision, Vodafone offers a total of three AllRounder plans – Rs. 39, Rs. 79, and Rs. 95. The ₹39 plan offers Rs. 30 talk time and 100MB of data. It is valid for 14 days. Rs. 79 plan, on the other hand, offers a talk time of Rs.64, 200MB of data, and is valid for 28 days.

In a nutshell, you get an extra talk time of Rs. 10, same data benefits, and double the validity when you spend an additional Rs. 16 to opt for the new Rs.95 plan instead of the Rs.79 plan.

If you’re interested, you can find with these plans in AllRounder plans section from Vodafone’s official website, MyVodafone app, or other leading recharge platforms. For now, it remains uncertain if Vodafone has plans to expand the Rs.95 plan to circles other than the ones mentioned above.

This revision follows the price-hike announced by the company alongside other leading telecom giants Airtel and Jio in December. However, we will have to wait to see if these changes in plans would do any good to the sinking ship.