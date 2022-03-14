Vodafone Idea Announces Vi Games with over 1,400 titles; Here Are the Details!

Banking on the ever-increasing consumption of mobile games in the market, Indian telco Vodafone-Idea has now announced its very own gaming subscription service called Vi Games with over 1,400 titles. The telecom giant has partnered with Indian gaming company Nazara Technologies to introduce the gaming subscription service on its app. Here are all the details.

Vodafone-Idea Announced Vi Games: Details

Vodafone-Idea will be offering more than 1,400 Android as well as HTML5-based mobile games on its Vi App as part of new subscription plans for customers.

The included games will be categorized into 10 popular genres, including casual, puzzle, racing, education, strategy, action, arcade, fun, sports, and adventure.

Commenting on the launch, Chief Marketing Officer of Vodafone Idea- Avneesh Khosla, said in a statement, “We are seeing a significant uptake of gaming consumption in India with more than 95% of gaming enthusiasts using the mobile device to enjoy a wide variety of content. Deeper penetration of smartphones and 4G availability has led to meteoric growth and adoption of gaming content making it a popular choice for fun and entertainment.”

Vi Games Subscription Plans

Vi Games comes with three subscription plans: Free, Platinum, and Gold. While the free games library (around 250 titles) will be available for all Vodafone-Idea customers on the Vi app, the other two will be paid plans.

The Platinum plan comes as a pay-per-download service, though customers will have to purchase a Pass to access the games. For postpaid customers, the Platinum Pass will be priced at Rs 25, while prepaid users will have to shell out Rs 26 for the pass.

Coming to the Gold plan, it will contain the largest number of games that will be available to play for free via a dedicated plan. The Gold-category games can be accessed via Rs 50 plan by postpaid customers and a Rs 56 plan by prepaid ones. Furthermore, postpaid customers with Rs 499 or above plans will get five free games every month, which will be available to play for 30 days.

Going forward, the company aims to expand its games library with more titles, taking the total number to more than 2,000.

As per reports, Vodafone-Idea has been struggling to retain its customers in India amidst giants like Reliance Jio and Airtel. The company reportedly lost over 67 million subscribers since January 2020 that, naturally, reduced its annual revenues and profit margins. With Vi Games, the company aims to capture the increasing population of mobile gamers in India and garner more customers in the process.

What do you think about Vi Games? Would you get a Vi Games plan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.