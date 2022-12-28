Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs 25 and Rs 55 Data Plans Launched

Vodafone Idea aka Vi has introduced two new data plans, costing Rs 25 and Rs 55 for prepaid users in India. These new data plans will help people get access to additional data when and if needed. Check out the benefits, validity, and more details.

Vi Rs 25 and Rs 55 Plans: Benefits and Validity

The Rs 25 data plan by Vi provides users with 1.1GB of 4G data and is valid for one day. This plan also includes 7 days of ad-free music in HD. In case you just want the extra data, you can go for the Rs 19 data voucher that offers 1GB of data for a day.

The Rs 55 plan includes 3.3GB of 4G data and comes with a longer validity of 7 days. This also includes ad-free HD-quality music, which will be a month. There’s a Rs 39 plan too, which offers 3GB of data for 7 days sans the music benefits.

These new Vi data plans come in addition to the Rs 108 plan that provides users with 6GB of data for 15 days. This also includes access to ad-free music for 3 months.

For those who don’t know, there are more Vi data vouchers available. The list includes the Rs 58 plan, the Rs 118 plan, the Rs 75 plan, the Rs 29 plan, the Rs 151 plan with Disney+ Hotstar, and the Rs 82 plan with Sony Liv Mobile. There are the expensive ones too; the Rs 298 and the Rs 698 plans with Sony Liv, the Rs 418 plan, and the Rs 999 plan. You can check out the details over here.

The new Vi data plans are now available via the telecom operator’s website and the Vi app. Do let us know if you will get any of these in the comments below.