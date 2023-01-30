Vodafone Idea (Vi) Introduces New Rs 99 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea aka Vi has introduced a new affordable recharge plan in India. The new plan costs Rs 99 and provides data and calling benefits to users. Here are the details to note.

Vi Rs 99 Plan: Benefits and Validity

The new Rs 99 prepaid plan includes a talk time of Rs 99. There’s a charge of 2.5 paise for a second. There’s also access to 200MB of 4G data. This isn’t an unlimited plan, so, you won’t get unlimited calls or free 100 SMS on a daily basis. It has a validity of 28 days.

Commenting on the launch, a Vodafone spokesperson, said, “Catering to the affordability of consumers, Vi continues to take measures to offer the best in class mobile services at the most attractive price points. We invite mobile users and non-users to join the high-speed Vi network at just Rs. 99 and continue enjoying the benefits of mobile connectivity in the digital era. This will not just drive inclusivity but also enable more users to enter the digital bandwagon.“

The Rs 99 plan is meant for ‘bottom of pyramid users‘ so that they can stay connected with people without having to pay a lot of money. The plan is now available via the Vi website and the Vi app.

To further promote Digital India’s growth, Vi has also opened up a new format Vi Shops for rural customers.

Vodafone Idea claims that it is “the only pan-India, high-speed data network which is offering essential mobile connectivity with both voice and data services to consumers at this price point.” Currently, none of the rival telecom operators like Jio and Airtel offer a plan like this.

So, will you go for the new Vi Rs 99 plan? Let us know in the comments below.