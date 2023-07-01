Vodafone Idea Upgrades Its Rs 839 Plan With OTT Benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has upgraded one of its existing prepaid plans to offer an additional benefit that will surely be valued by its users. This step has been taken to offer practical benefits and incentives to its customers, with the aim of retaining current customers and attracting new ones. Let’s delve deeper into the specific plan.

Vi Rs 839 Plan: Benefits and More

From now onwards when you will purchase the Rs 839 prepaid pack, you will receive a complimentary 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile. However, that’s not all! For 84 days, you will also have access to a daily data limit of 2GB, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS daily.

Additionally, there are some exclusive benefits as well. For instance, from 12 midnight to 6 am, you can surf, stream, and share as much as you want without any deduction from your data pack, and it won’t cost you anything extra! With this pack, you can keep your unused data from Monday to Friday and use it during the weekend.

Additionally, you can claim up to 2GB of backup data per month. You will also gain access to a wide range of Vi Movies & TV content, including classics, originals, live TV, news, and much more. After you have used up your data, you’ll be entitled to an extra 5GB of free data, which is valid for three days.

You can get this pack right away from both the Vodafone website and the Vi app. In case you want the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year, you can go for the yearly prepaid subscription priced at Rs 1,066.

So what do you think of this new inclusion? Will it drive you to go for the Rs 839 pack now? Do you enjoy services from Vi? Do comment down your thoughts below.