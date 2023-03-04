Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs 401 Postpaid Plan Introduced; Here Are the Details!

Vodafone Idea or Vi has launched a new postpaid plan in India. This is the new Rs 401 plan, which is similar to an existing plan of the same value but differs in one area; the OTT service that comes along. Here are the details to note about the new and existing Rs 401 Vi plan.

Vi Rs 401 Plan: Benefits and Validity

The new Rs 401 Vi Max postpaid plan offers unlimited calls, 50GB of data, and 3000 SMS for a month. This also includes an additional 50GB of data if the purchase is made online.

Other benefits include access to the SunNXT Premium subscription worth Rs 799 for 12 months, which provides access to movies and shows in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. It also includes dual-screen access to watch content on mobile or TV from anywhere. This is alongside the ZEE5 app for movies and shows, the VIP Vi Movies and TV app, and 6 months of ad-free Hungama music app. You also get to play over 1000 games via the Vi app and can enjoy features like 200GB of data rollover and data usage without any extra cost from 12 am to 6 am.

Now, the existing Rs 401 plan provides all the aforementioned benefits and has the same validity period of a month. The difference is that instead of the SunNXT subscription, it includes a SonyLIV mobile subscription worth Rs 599 for 12 months.

Both these Vi postpaid plans are available via the Vi website and the Vi app and if this intrigues you, you can choose the one that best suits your OTT needs.

The new Vi Rs 401 plan comes in addition to the recently launched Rs 296 Vi prepaid plan. The plan offers 25GB of total data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day, and access to Vi movies and TV via the Vi app. It competes with the Jio and Airtel plans of the same value.

So, which one of the Rs 401 Vi plans will you opt for? Let us know in the comments below.